Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$7.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.56. 455,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $128.40 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.87.
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
