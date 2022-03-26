ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.350-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.20.

EXLS stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $136.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.43. ExlService has a 1 year low of $86.01 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,555 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

