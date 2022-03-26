ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded ExlService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $136.75 on Friday. ExlService has a one year low of $86.01 and a one year high of $146.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anita Mahon bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.05 per share, for a total transaction of $158,757.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.