Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Get Exagen alerts:

XGN has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $136.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 55.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Exagen by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Exagen by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Exagen by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exagen during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exagen (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.