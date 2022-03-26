Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in March

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.51. 25,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,521. Evolution AB has a twelve month low of $89.59 and a twelve month high of $201.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.08.

EVVTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolution AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy”.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

