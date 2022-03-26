Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.31% of Everi worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 13,463.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Everi stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.64. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $26.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

