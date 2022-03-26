Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $650.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $600.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $431.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $565.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

