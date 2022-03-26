Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

EVLO opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 26,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.