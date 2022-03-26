eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £65.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.45.

Get eServGlobal alerts:

eServGlobal Company Profile (LON:ESG)

eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eServGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eServGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.