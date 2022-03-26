eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £65.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.45.
eServGlobal Company Profile (LON:ESG)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for eServGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eServGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.