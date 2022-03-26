Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $554.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.39 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $65,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,886 shares of company stock valued at $94,251. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.