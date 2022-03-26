Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Koninklijke KPN’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koninklijke KPN in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke KPN’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
About Koninklijke KPN (Get Rating)
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
