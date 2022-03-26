Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Koninklijke KPN’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koninklijke KPN in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke KPN’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of KKPNF stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

