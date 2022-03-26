Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) will report $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Equitable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.53. Equitable reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equitable.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,725 shares of company stock worth $4,572,222. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Equitable by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. Equitable has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.