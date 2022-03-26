ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will post $407.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $406.20 million and the highest is $409.00 million. ePlus reported sales of $352.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,643 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ePlus by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ePlus by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $56.03. 67,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,458. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. ePlus has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ePlus Company Profile (Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.