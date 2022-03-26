Epiq Partners LLC Sells 94,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 513,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for about 2.0% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 660,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

