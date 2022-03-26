Epiq Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

FISV traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.19. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

