Epiq Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.92. 4,809,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,300. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.36. The firm has a market cap of $465.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

