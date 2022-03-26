Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) will post $316.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enviva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.42 million and the highest is $320.40 million. Enviva posted sales of $277.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enviva.

Get Enviva alerts:

EVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enviva from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

In related news, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enviva by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Enviva during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Enviva by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EVA traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,132. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.30 and a beta of 1.05. Enviva has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -471.23%.

Enviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.