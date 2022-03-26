Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 498.1% from the February 28th total of 322,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ENVB stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Enveric Biosciences has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

ENVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis lowered shares of Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enveric Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 56.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 228.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

