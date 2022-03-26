Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) and GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) and GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ensysce Biosciences and GT Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensysce Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 GT Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ensysce Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 253.98%. GT Biopharma has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 621.65%. Given GT Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GT Biopharma is more favorable than Ensysce Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Ensysce Biosciences has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GT Biopharma has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.7% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and GT Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensysce Biosciences N/A -1,326.68% -162.14% GT Biopharma N/A -295.04% -170.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and GT Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ensysce Biosciences N/A N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A GT Biopharma N/A N/A -$28.30 million N/A N/A

Summary

Ensysce Biosciences beats GT Biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

GT Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells). Its product, GTB-3550, is initially developed for the treatment of AML and MDS, and other CD33+ hematologic cancers. GT Biopharma has worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE technology. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

