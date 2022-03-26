Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enjoy Technology Inc. is a technology-powered platform reinventing Commerce at Home to store directly to the customer. Enjoy Technology Inc., formerly known as Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., is headquarted in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENJY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Enjoy Technology from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enjoy Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

ENJY stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Enjoy Technology has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $12.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENJY. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

