Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Loop Capital

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enjoy Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enjoy Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $3.68 on Friday. Enjoy Technology has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts predict that Enjoy Technology will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

