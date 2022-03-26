Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enfusion’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enfusion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

NYSE ENFN opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.78. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $27,071,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

