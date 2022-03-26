Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Gap Down to $20.15

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.15, but opened at $19.71. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 257 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 13.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Energy Recovery by 108,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Recovery by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 611,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 146,025 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.