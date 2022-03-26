Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$2,500.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDV. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$2,600.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$1,830.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.50 to C$44.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1,003.53.

TSE:EDV opened at C$30.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$24.03 and a 1 year high of C$35.94.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

