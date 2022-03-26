Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Encore Wire by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Encore Wire by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 1.2% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 12.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Encore Wire by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $123.13 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.17.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

