Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.65.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHC. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,594,000 after acquiring an additional 145,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 89,130 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

