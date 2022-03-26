Ellevest Inc. Sells 487 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Micron Technology by 17.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.2% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 164.8% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,373 shares of company stock worth $20,942,395 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

