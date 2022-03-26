Ellevest Inc. Raises Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 124.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $795,265.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,628 shares of company stock worth $26,184,094. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average is $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

