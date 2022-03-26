Ellevest Inc. Buys 254 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 133.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $66.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $194.99.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

