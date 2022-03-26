Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $2,358,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $18,335,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $307,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,268. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 159.36%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

