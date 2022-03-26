Ellevest Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 115.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after acquiring an additional 420,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 166,607 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 4,787.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,200 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Atkore by 227.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 210,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after buying an additional 146,415 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $63,315.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

