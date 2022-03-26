Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.
LLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.33.
Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $289.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.05. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $295.33. The stock has a market cap of $275.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.
In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,418 shares of company stock worth $187,291,859 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
