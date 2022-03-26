Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.33.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $289.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.05. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $295.33. The stock has a market cap of $275.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,418 shares of company stock worth $187,291,859 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

