Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.180-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.330-$0.380 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. 5,312,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,077. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.63.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

