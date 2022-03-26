El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will post $106.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.96 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $107.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $462.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $452.50 million to $468.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $493.57 million, with estimates ranging from $482.90 million to $511.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.53 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,525,000 after acquiring an additional 94,622 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 98,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $421.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $19.25.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

