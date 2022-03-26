Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $38.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

