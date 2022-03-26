Eight Capital Begins Coverage on Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF)

Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of APGOF stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Apollo Gold & Silver has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.00.

Get Apollo Gold & Silver alerts:

About Apollo Gold & Silver

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

Further Reading

