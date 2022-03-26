Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Edison International stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.79. 2,226,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,878. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,577,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,639,000 after buying an additional 264,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 183,023 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Edison International by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 104,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,362,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

