Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 56.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 49,836 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 49.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.59. 1,475,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,310. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.53.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.