Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Insider Sells £595.98 in Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Rating) insider David Simpson sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.61), for a total value of £595.98 ($784.60).

EGL stock opened at GBX 201 ($2.65) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 196.17. The stock has a market cap of £203.59 million and a PE ratio of 4.66. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 209 ($2.75).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.65. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

