Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) Short Interest Up 1,080.3% in March

Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,700 shares, a growth of 1,080.3% from the February 28th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Ecoark stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. Ecoark has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $15.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecoark by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecoark in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecoark by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ecoark by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecoark by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

