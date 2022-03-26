ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Down 72.4% in March

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ECTM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. 66,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,122. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.51.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a yield of 50.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.