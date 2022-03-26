Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 611.1% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,596. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

