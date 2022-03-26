Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.88

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.88 and traded as low as $23.21. Eastern shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 17,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Eastern alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $147.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eastern by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,114,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Eastern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.