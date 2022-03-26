E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Down 98.8% in March

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the February 28th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($13.19) to €12.50 ($13.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($12.64) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

EONGY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 88,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,416. E.On has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

