DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXC. Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

