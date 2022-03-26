DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $28,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.09. 1,249,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,966. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

