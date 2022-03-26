Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.03.

OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.51.

DPMLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dundee Securities cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

