Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading Down 1.5%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.67. 179,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 195,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.89, a quick ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$150.21 million and a P/E ratio of -9.57.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

About Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.