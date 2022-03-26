Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading Down 1.5%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.67. 179,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 195,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.89, a quick ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$150.21 million and a P/E ratio of -9.57.
About Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT)
Recommended Stories
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.