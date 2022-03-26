Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIR.UN shares. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$15.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$13.26 and a 12 month high of C$17.60.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

