Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 856 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,812 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 718 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,048,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,214,662. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

